Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

