HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. ( CLDX, Financial) announced today that management will participate in fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference today at 9:20 am ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.



Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

