NociscanTM is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to objectively measure discogenic biomarkers for insight into pathological pain.

Nociscan provides decision support to help bridge a major diagnostic void.

Robert Eastlack, MD will speak to his real-world experience using Nociscan to effectively evaluate CLBP.

BROOMFIELD, CO , Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) ( ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain (CLBP), announced today their presence at the 2nd Annual Sonntag Spine Symposium on Friday, February 17, hosted by Barrow Neurological Institute. Aclarion executives, Jeff Thramann, Brent Ness, and Ryan Bond, will be attending the meeting with industry-leading physicians, including Aclarion advisors Juan Uribe, MD and Robert Eastlack, MD.

Barrow Neurological Institute (BNI) at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona is an international leader in the treatment, research, and education of brain and spinal diseases, conditions, and injuries. “More than thirty key opinion leader physicians will be together discussing, debating and educating the most provocative topics in spine care,” said Juan Uribe, MD, Vice Chair, Chief of Spine Surgery at BNI.

Globally, 266 million people suffer from generative spine disease and low back pain. Of all the disease states, back and neck pain account for the highest healthcare spending in the US. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

“I was introduced to Aclarion’s pioneering innovation several years ago,” said Robert Eastlack, MD, Division Head, Spine Surgery, Scripps Clinic Medical Group. “To see Nociscan evolve and address one of the biggest problems in our industry – objectively measuring discogenic biomarkers for insight into pathological pain– is helping me help my patients with critical information never-before available.”

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

