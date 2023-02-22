Climb Channel Solutions Partners with LogicGate

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Building strategies for Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance in the IT channel

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. ( CLMB) partners with LogicGate, a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through it’s Risk Cloud® platform.

LogicGate enables resellers to offer a holistic governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solution enabling their customers to solve all their GRC needs in one solution, while providing the flexibility to adapt to an ever-changing Risk landscape.

According to Gartner, 75% of the global population will have privacy protections by the end of 2024. As the global regulatory environment grows increasingly complex, companies need to bring security and privacy teams together to increase collaboration, communication, and visibility across the organization. Climb’s partnership with LogicGate will help multinational organizations navigate global security and privacy concerns by developing holistic, centralized, and connected GRC programs.

“In today’s evolving GRC landscape, privacy doesn’t equal security, and security doesn’t always translate to compliance,” said Andy Ruse, president of field operations at LogicGate. “As organizations navigate the complexities of our global regulatory system, they need to move beyond ‘checking the compliance box’ to ensure their systems are compliant and secure. By partnering with Climb, we’re taking a major step forward in bringing holistic GRC to the EMEA market and helping global companies transform their risks into strategic opportunities.”

“Climb’s partnership with LogicGate strategically expands their go to market strategy focusing on North America, Canada, and its EMEA presence by increasing sales and customer success for its Risk Cloud platform,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Partnering with LogicGate enables Climb to meet the needs of critical business units that include IT security, risk management, and compliance creating a more seamless collaboration between departments.”

One of Climb’s goals is to launch companies that have a global presence. In the last 12 months, LogicGate has released eight GRC Applications and continues to innovate in cyber risk and controls compliance, including advancements in cyber risk quantification and continuous control monitoring integrations. Climb is proud to call LogicGate a global partner. Recently, LogicGate was recognized as a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q2 2022 report and named a Leader on the G2 Grid Report for GRC Platforms in Winter 2023 for the 14th consecutive quarter.

For more information on how LogicGate seamlessly unites privacy and security with Risk Cloud®, visit the LogicGate website.

About LogicGate

LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud® platform, is redefining how businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud, hundreds of customers rely on Risk Cloud to improve organizational efficiency, reduce costs and enable revenue generation and retention. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Gartner and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2022.

PR Contact
Ryan Hecker
BLASTmedia for LogicGate
[email protected]

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at [email protected].

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. ( CLMB). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:
Climb Channel Solutions
Media Relations
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Elevate IR
Sean Mansouri, CFA
T: 949-200-4603
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0OTUzNCM1NDA3MzAzIzIwODMwNDE=
Climb-Channel-Solutions.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.