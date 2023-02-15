Trimble Announces Advanced Path Planning Technology, Taking the Next Step Toward Fully Autonomous Equipment for a Variety of Industries

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023

Trimble's Advanced Software Technology Enables Automated Machine Trajectory
and Speed in Complex, Real-World Environments

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today its new advanced path planning technology. This software-based technology gives Trimble end users and equipment manufacturers the ability to optimize and automate the trajectory, speed and overall path design of industrial equipment to increase efficiency of work. Manufacturers worldwide can now provide their customers with an easy-to-integrate, automated solution that works not only with Trimble systems, but also with an equipment manufacturer's existing system. The technology will also be available within Trimble Connected Farm and Trimble Construction Cloud, offering a seamless, end-to-end experience to Trimble end users.

Trimble_Path_Planner.jpg

Traditional path planning options require manual set-up, which impacts productivity, consistency and execution. By contrast, Trimble's advanced path planning technology offers automated, full path, complete project trajectory from entry to exit, including logistics points. The technology allows plans to be created in the office and adjustments made in the field or worksite. In addition, it is optimized for complex fields, unique site shapes, obstacles and avoidance zones.

"Our new path planning technology is the next step in Trimble's vision of making fully autonomous solutions available across industries, regardless of brand, type of equipment or use case," said Finlay Wood, general manager, Off-Road Autonomy, Trimble. "With this easy-to-integrate solution, we've taken another significant step towards full autonomy. It enables our customers to reduce waste and simplify complex tasks, whether they are in the cab or not—part of our vision to meet operators where they are on their path toward fully autonomous solutions."

This new software capability will enable a broad range of autonomous applications across a variety of industries, including construction and agriculture. Once implemented, it can allow customers to meet their emerging product and operational goals no matter where each one is on the autonomy journey.

Trimble field tested the technology with HORSCH, one of the world's leading manufacturers of modern agricultural technology, integrating path planning technology into HORSCH's self-propelled PT and VL sprayer series to provide an autonomous, four-wheel-drive solution. Trimble is also currently field testing this technology with Dynapac, a leading supplier of high-tech soil and asphalt rollers, light equipment and pavers, as part of its autonomous compactor. This new technology was demonstrated at the Dimensions+ 2022 user conference in Las Vegas and BAUMA 2022 in Munich, Germany.

"Through our work with Trimble, we were able to test the latest path planning technologies in real-time on farms to understand how the technology performed in real-world environments," said Theo Leeb, managing director, HORSCH. "We had the opportunity to experience fully automated spraying for the first time ever. This is yet another example of how HORSCH is at the forefront of thought leadership for ag working practices. We're two high-tech companies changing the future."

To learn more, visit: autonomy.trimble.com/en/path-planning.

About Trimble Autonomy

Trimble Autonomy delivers leading positioning and orientation technology to major industrial markets worldwide. This approach to autonomy is built on decades of engineering expertise, system intelligence and field-proven solutions, covering billions of acres and millions of miles. Trimble's autonomous technology enables advanced action in any environment, designed to meet the unique needs of our customers no matter where they are on their autonomy journey. For more information, visit: autonomy.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

favicon.png?sn=SF15307&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-announces-advanced-path-planning-technology-taking-the-next-step-toward-fully-autonomous-equipment-for-a-variety-of-industries-301747163.html

SOURCE Trimble

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF15307&Transmission_Id=202302150630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF15307&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.