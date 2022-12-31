CLEAR to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.

Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and +1 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 14 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

