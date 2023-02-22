Worksport Ltd. Announces US$4 Million Manufacturing Line Shipped to its U.S. Factory; Estimated Arrival 1 Month Earlier than Expected.

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) is pleased to announce that its US$4 million custom European manufacturing line has now begun the shipping process to the Company's wholly-owned 222,000 sq. ft. factory in Western N.Y., with an estimated arrival date of February 28th – one month earlier than initially anticipated. The manufacturing line is an essential component of the Company’s final preparations for full production of its advanced, proprietary hard-folding tonneau cover -- and later, the proprietary Solis solar cover -- for the growing pickup truck market.

Upon its arrival, the Company anticipates that the installation and training process will take several weeks, after which the Company plans to conduct test runs. Although the Company’s hard-folding tonneau covers are expected to be ready to be sold upon production, before the Solis solar cover can reach the market, the COR advanced hot-swap battery must be tested and completed.

"The expected arrival of this machinery is much anticipated and will be a significant milestone for the Company," said Worksport CEO, Steven Rossi. "We are excited to begin installation and training so that production of our hard-folding tonneau covers can begin as soon as possible. We believe that will enable us to steer the Company toward our long-stated goal of revenue growth."

"We had looked into other potential solutions that might have allowed the Company to start production without this custom machinery, but there wasn't a viable alternative that we believe would enable us to meet our high standards for tonneau cover production" Rossi added. "If the installation of the new manufacturing line and training go as expected, we should be in full production with the hard-folding covers soon after. Then, we believe we will be well positioned to finish, test and perfect the Solis solar cover production line."

Investors will receive additional updates as each of these steps is confirmed.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com.

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube, and Instagram, as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

For additional information, please contact:
Steven Obadiah
Investor Relations
Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013
E: [email protected]
W: www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forwardlooking statements." Forwardlooking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forwardlooking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: supply chain delays, acceptance of our products by consumers, delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products, competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ti?nf=ODc0OTM1MSM1NDA5ODc0IzUwMDA0OTkxNA==
Worksport-Ltd.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.