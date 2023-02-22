H2O Innovation Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member

3 minutes ago
QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces the appointment of Mr. Leonard F. Graziano as a member of its Board of Directors, effective on February 13, 2023. Mr. Graziano has been serving on H2O Innovation's Strategy, Innovation and Large Projects Committee (the "Strategy Committee") as an external advisor for the last six years.

From 2002 to 2011, Mr. Graziano held the position of President and CEO of Severn Trent Services, Inc. (“STS”), a subsidiary of Severn Trent PLC (UK), which provides water and wastewater treatment and operating services to utilities, municipalities and commercial customers around the world. He has also served as a board member of STS and of the National Association of Water Companies. Prior to joining STS, Mr. Graziano served five (5) years as President of Chemineer, Inc., a division of Robbins & Myers, Inc., a leader in industrial mixing and agitation equipment and technology. Prior to this role, Mr. Graziano held various executive positions in the pump industry. Mr. Graziano holds an MBA from Temple University and a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Rutgers University, and has over 45 years of experience in the water treatment industry.

“We are pleased by the appointment of Mr. Graziano to H2O Innovation’s Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge and experience in the water treatment industry, as well as his exceptional strategic, operational and marketing skills, fit perfectly into the strategic development of our business model and will further enrich the Board of Directors”, stated Lisa Henthorne, Chairwoman of H2O Innovation's Board of Directors.

About H2O Innovation
Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Source:
H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:
Marc Blanchet
+1 418-688-0170
[email protected]

