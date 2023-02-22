Identiv Enters Exclusive Strategic Manufacturing and Channel Agreement with Trace-ID

Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), has signed an exclusive strategic agreement with Trace-ID, a Spain-based leading provider of UHF RFID technology and solutions, to become the exclusive provider for Trace-ID’s complete line of specialty and industrial UHF RFID across North America.

This partnership delivers best-in-class specialty and industrial UHF RFID at the most competitive price points and provides Identiv with access to a European manufacturing facility that has line-of-sight to 1 billion units of specialty UHF capacity. “Identiv continues to gain global demand for higher-value designs of UHF solutions for specific applications, including industrial and specialty applications,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders at Identiv. “This exclusive manufacturing and partnership agreement allows us to expand our growing product portfolio even further, reaching new markets at a very competitive price point.”

The partnership with Trace-ID expands Identiv’s manufacturing footprint, enabling the company to add to its already extensive product portfolio, further strengthening its position as a global leader in specialty RFID technology. This partnership will enable Identiv to provide industrial UHF RFID solutions for hundreds of use cases across a variety of industry sectors.

“This is an important partnership for both of our companies,” added Joan Miró, CEO of Trace-ID. “The agreement delivers one-stop manufacturing and distribution for all our products globally. Identiv has the commercial expertise to channel specialty UHF products much further into higher-value applications.”

Identiv’s connected+ecosystems+put+the+IoT+in+motion, creating digital identities for every physical object. Our innovative RFID team handles research, design, development, software, and manufacturing. We embed tags, inlays, and labels in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, luxury brands, specialty retail, athletic apparel, industrial applications, smart packaging, library media, toys, wine and spirits, mobile devices, cold chain items, and perishables.

For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected].

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

About Trace-ID

Trace-ID is a professional manufacturer of RFID inlay/labels in Europe. We have been producing RFID labeling products since 2009. We are a strong partner and reliable supplier with world-leading companies from all-over industry in Europe and provide high value-driven RFID labeling product and RFID knowledge to our clients. Please visit trace-id.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005146/en/

