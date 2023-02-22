SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. ( WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the appointment of Hagit Ynon as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Ynon assumes the role after serving as WalkMe’s interim CFO for the past six months and EVP of Finance & Operations during the three years prior.

“Hagit has been a valuable member of our Executive Leadership Team for three-and-a-half years, beginning as WalkMe’s EVP of Finance and Operations, then transitioning to interim CFO for the past six months,” said Dan Adika, CEO & Co-founder, WalkMe. “She has led the building of our finance organization over the years, even playing an integral role in our IPO process. Her past and current experience has positioned WalkMe well on our path to profitability. We have all been incredibly impressed by her ability to step into the interim CFO role with clear purpose and commitment, and we have the utmost confidence in her leading WalkMe’s finance and operations going forward.”

“It has been an honor to serve as a member of WalkMe’s talented Executive Leadership Team over the past few years, and it’s even more of an honor to now be serving as Chief Financial Officer,” said Hagit Ynon, Chief Financial Officer. “I’m very excited about this next chapter of my journey with WalkMe, as I strongly believe in the value we are delivering customers and our strategy focusing on the enterprise. I will continue to build operational excellence into the business as we become cash flow positive for long-term sustainable growth.”

“Hagit’s tenure as a seasoned finance leader as well as her commitment to driving WalkMe to profitability made her a strong choice for the role of Chief Financial Officer,” said Michele Bettencourt, Chairperson of the Board, WalkMe. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work alongside both Hagit and Dan to drive the future of digital adoption for enterprises across the globe.”

Prior to WalkMe, Ms. Ynon spent nearly two decades at NICE, a publicly traded tech leader, in various finance leadership roles including Corporate VP of Finance. She holds a B.A. in Business and Accounting and an MBA, Cum Laude, from the College of Management in Israel. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a Lecturer at Reichman University.

About WalkMe

WalkMe’s cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization’s Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization’s needs.

