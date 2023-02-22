DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) a leading cleantech company focused on wastewater treatment solutions, is set to make its first appearance at the Gabelli Funds 33rd Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium on February 23rd, 2023 at the Lotte NY Palace, NYC.

The presentation will feature 374Water's latest innovation, a revolutionary waste treatment technology, SCWO - Supercritical Water Oxidation, that promises to change the game for industrial and municipal water users. With this technology, 374Water aims to eliminate the environmental impact of emerging contaminants such as PFAS (forever chemical), dioxane, microplastics, and pharmaceuticals enabling companies to recycle and reuse their wastewater. This not only takes sustainability a step further but also cuts down on waste disposal costs for businesses.

"We're thrilled to showcase our latest technology at the Gabelli Funds 33rd Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium," said Kobe Nagar, CEO of 374Water. "Our innovation is a game-changer in the world of industrial treatment, and we're excited to share our vision with industry leaders and stakeholders at the event."

The presentation will be delivered by a team of 374Water's top executives and will include a panel discussion on the mega trends of the industry. Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the technology's capabilities, benefits, and the long-term implications for the water industry as a whole.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of driving positive change for our planet and helping businesses adopt sustainable practices," the CEO added. "We look forward to sharing our expertise and discussing our vision for the future of industrial water treatment with the audience."

374Water's presentation is set to be one of the highlights of the symposium, and attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in water treatment and management. With 374Water leading the charge, the future of clean water is looking brighter than ever.

The presentation will be broadcast via webcast. The registration link to view the live webcast is https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ypbTBXNIQ3K0RmoCjCxSGg

To request a one-on-one meeting please contact: Miles McQuillen [email protected]

For other inquiries please contact [email protected]

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739411/Getting-Critical-in-ESG-Investment-with-374Water-at-Gabelli-Funds-33rd-Annual-Symposium



