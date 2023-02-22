RENO, Nev., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) ( DFLI), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage, brings a new level of reliability, safety and innovation to the marine industry with the announcement of its new Dragonfly IntelLigence™ product line, making ABYC (American Boat and Yacht Council) compliant lithium power systems possible.



The benefits of Battle Born Batteries with Dragonfly IntelLigence™ technology include smart communication, hybrid system balancing, advanced monitoring, and safety alerts. In addition, the Dragonfly IntelLigence™ ION accessory adds easily configurable features that allow for power systems to comply with the new ABYC E-13 Standards for Lithium-ion Batteries. Based on ABYC’s assessment of the existing technology and the problems associated with achieving the goals of this standard, ABYC recommends compliance with this standard for all systems and associated equipment manufactured and/or installed after July 31, 2023.

ABYC Standards are intended to guide manufacturers and the marine community in the design, construction, equipment and maintenance of marine solutions. For E-13 Standards specifically, a key component is a requirement for low voltage and visual or audible shutdown alerts, as stated in the standard produced by ABYC. The all-new Dragonfly IntelLigence™ technology makes meeting those requirements possible, with configurable relays for light and noise alerts if a shutdown condition is approaching.

Additionally, Dragonfly IntelLigence™ supports on-the-water applications with remote monitoring of the vessel’s entire power system from anywhere via the Dragonfly Energy Mobile App (internet connection required), push notifications for critical errors or alerts, and integration for the use of common protocols such as NMEA2k to connect to various physical components and hardware.

“It’s no secret that the marine industry has been dealing with the benefits and challenges of lithium-ion batteries for years,” said Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy. “The potential for flammability is a notable concern along with the talk in the insurance industry of increased premiums due to safety concerns. Our goal is to deliver a safer and more reliable solution for the marine environment, and that means ensuring compliance with the new industry standards of ABYC E-13. Our ability to ensure compliance using our lithium-ion batteries provides increased security and peace of mind. The marine industry is looking for options especially as there continues to be an emphasis on greener solutions and reliability. In advance of the requirements later this year, our new technology allow technicians to complete a safe and well-designed installation.”

Dragonfly IntelLigence™ products and accessories provide significant advancements in the lithium-ion battery space for marine, backup power and off-grid energy storage solutions while expanding the capabilities of a smart lithium battery power system with features designed to protect and optimize the batteries and system as a whole.

Dragonfly IntelLigence™ and accessories will be available spring of 2023. To stay informed on Battle Born Batteries and Dragonfly IntelLigence™ products, visit DragonflyEnergy.com/dragonflyintelligence and sign up for email notifications to be the first to know about pre-orders, product launches and availability.

To learn more about Dragonfly IntelLigence™ products on marine applications, visit the Battle Born Batteries both MB33618 at the Miami Boat Show.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

