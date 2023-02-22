LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” of the “Company”) ( DCFC), a global leader in direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced that the Company will be adding more than 250 jobs to the total anticipated workforce at its Lebanon, Tennessee factory. The Company also shared the recent achievement of International Organization for Standardization (“ISO”) certifications at the facility.





"The need for accessible, reliable fast EV chargers has never been greater, as demonstrated by our record production in December, and recently announced record backlog and sales. Tritium is thrilled to be growing our team and creating new cleantech jobs in the Middle-Tennessee region,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “Alongside our rapid growth, Tritium remains focused on building a workplace that is attractive to our employees and grows our reputation in the region. We look forward to expanding the business in 2023 as we continue to pursue Tritium’s mission to electrify transportation.”





The 250+ jobs included in this announcement will add to the more than 500 jobs over the next five years in Lebanon, Tennessee that the Company announced in February 2022.



Demonstrating its commitment to creating high-quality jobs, Tritium is a participant in the White House Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge, a nationwide initiative to create equitable job opportunities in growing industries, such as electrification. Tritium’s employee-focused programs include an apprenticeship partnership with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and the Tennessee College of Applied Technologies. The Company is also developing an employee ride-share program in partnership with Enterprise, as well as pursuing childcare assistance options.



“Tritium is thrilled by the ongoing growth and success of the Lebanon facility throughout our first year of operation,” said Keith Hutchison, Chief People Officer at Tritium. “We’re continuously impressed by the drive and talent of our local team and are eager to expand our workforce amid exciting growth Company-wide.”





Tritium also recently achieved several certifications from the ISO at its Tennessee facility. The ISO is a global industry standard that certifies the implementation of high-quality processes. Tritium earned the following ISO certifications:



ISO 9001:2015, quality management systems

ISO 14001:2015, environmental management systems

ISO 45001, occupational health and safety





“Our Tennessee team is very proud to have achieved these ISO certifications,” said Glen Casey, Chief Operating Officer at Tritium. “Earning these certifications is a reflection of the high standards we set when it comes to the quality of our products and processes, the safety of our employees, and our environmental impact. We’re continuously impressed by the caliber of this team, and eager to see what they will bring to the Tritium business in 2023.”





Tritium CEO Jane Hunter first announced the opening of the Tennessee facility alongside President Joe Biden at a White House event in February 2022. At peak capacity, the facility is expected to be capable of producing up to 30,000 units annually.



About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium ( DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://tritiumcharging.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “aim” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No Offer

This press release is for informational purposes only and it does not represent an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities. There will be no sale of the Company’s securities in any jurisdiction in which one would be unlawful.

