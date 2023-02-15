PR Newswire

Contract to support country's Vision 2030 to diversify its economy

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs ( NYSE:J, Financial) and JASARA have been appointed by NEOM Company (NEOM) for THE LINE, its linear and cognitive city under development in the northwest of Saudi Arabia. A centerpiece for NEOM, THE LINE will play a leading role in NEOM's aim of establishing itself as a new destination for global tourism, industry and innovation.

Jacobs and JASARA will provide project and construction management consultancy services for the design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of THE LINE, together with the management of the critical interfaces between it and adjacent NEOM projects and logistics.

"THE LINE presents a vision for how people could live in the future," said Jacobs Executive Chair Steve Demetriou. "This project is intending to re-write the playbook on urban development to address some of the major environmental and quality of life challenges we often see in big cities. We are committed to helping deliver projects that aspire to completely reimagine urban living and rethink what it means to live in a more connected, sustainable world."

THE LINE envisions a ribbon of hyper-connected, mixed-use communities completely powered by clean energy, where residents rely on ultra-high-speed transit, autonomous and personal mobility solutions and walking to access essential daily services. To deliver the vision, the project will embrace a range of new construction technologies, processes and materials.

"This project is a complex development unlike anything that's been done before anywhere in the world," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific, Middle East and Europe Keith Lawson. "We'll leverage our global experience on large-scale infrastructure programs to create an integrated approach that will realize the project vision and set a new standard for infrastructure delivery worldwide."

