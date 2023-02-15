EVERI DIGITAL TO PROVIDE HIGH-PERFORMING iGAMING CONTENT TO CAESARS SPORTSBOOK & CASINO

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2023

Player-Popular 'Triple Jackpot Gems®' Among Industry-Recognized Titles Available Via Caesars' Online Real-Money Gaming Operations

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc.

NYSE:EVRI, Financial) (the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to provide its award-winning online gaming content for the operator's real-money online gaming operations.

All content will be delivered via Everi's proprietary Spark Remote Game Server ("Spark RGS"), which houses the Company's Digital's iGaming catalog. High-performing titles, such as Triple Jackpot Gems®, Crystal Star®, and Black Diamond®, are among the nearly 70 engaging themes available via Spark RGS.

Everi has continually updated its server-based gaming solution, particularly to support a growing library of progressive game content that has proven to be popular with both land-based and iGaming players. Soon-to-be-released digital titles include Gold Standard Jackpots®, Lightning Zap, and the Super Jackpot Series: Super Jackpot Wild Gems®, Super Jackpot Seven Seas®, and Super Jackpot Double Lion®.

"This agreement with top-tier iGaming operator Caesars enables us to deliver our proven, popular content to even more players across North America, further establishing Everi Digital as a leading supplier of online gaming content," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "Caesars is focused on extending their legacy of providing great gaming entertainment experiences to their online players and we are pleased to be providing them with engaging content that will help them meet this goal."

Everi Digital's compelling game content is now featured in over 80 real-money online casinos and over 40 social casinos. In the past four years, Everi Digital has continued to extend the footprint of the Spark RGS to provide its content to iGaming operators in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in the United States, as well as to the Canadian provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Atlantic Canada, and Saskatchewan.

"Our partnership with Everi Digital integrates even more captivating gaming content into our online platform," said Senior Vice President of iGaming at Caesars Digital, Matthew Sunderland. "We know our customers love to play Everi titles at our brick-and-mortar casinos, so this partnership is a welcomed addition to our digital operation as we continue to bolster our elevated gaming offering for our customers."

