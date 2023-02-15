PR Newswire

Player-Popular 'Triple Jackpot Gems®' Among Industry-Recognized Titles Available Via Caesars' Online Real-Money Gaming Operations

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:EVRI, Financial) (the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to provide its award-winning online gaming content for the operator's real-money online gaming operations.

All content will be delivered via Everi's proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server ("Spark RGS"), which houses the Company's Digital's iGaming catalog. High-performing titles, such as Triple Jackpot Gems®, Crystal Star®, and Black Diamond®, are among the nearly 70 engaging themes available via Spark RGS.

Everi has continually updated its server-based gaming solution, particularly to support a growing library of progressive game content that has proven to be popular with both land-based and iGaming players. Soon-to-be-released digital titles include Gold Standard Jackpots®, Lightning Zap™, and the Super Jackpot Series™: Super Jackpot Wild Gems®, Super Jackpot Seven Seas®, and Super Jackpot Double Lion®.

"This agreement with top-tier iGaming operator Caesars enables us to deliver our proven, popular content to even more players across North America, further establishing Everi Digital as a leading supplier of online gaming content," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "Caesars is focused on extending their legacy of providing great gaming entertainment experiences to their online players and we are pleased to be providing them with engaging content that will help them meet this goal."

Everi Digital's compelling game content is now featured in over 80 real-money online casinos and over 40 social casinos. In the past four years, Everi Digital has continued to extend the footprint of the Spark RGS to provide its content to iGaming operators in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in the United States, as well as to the Canadian provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Atlantic Canada, and Saskatchewan.

"Our partnership with Everi Digital integrates even more captivating gaming content into our online platform," said Senior Vice President of iGaming at Caesars Digital, Matthew Sunderland. "We know our customers love to play Everi titles at our brick-and-mortar casinos, so this partnership is a welcomed addition to our digital operation as we continue to bolster our elevated gaming offering for our customers."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young

Corporate Communications

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino

Brad Harwood

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-digital-to-provide-high-performing-igaming-content-to-caesars-sportsbook--casino-301746715.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.