LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES 'LANDSEA TITLE'

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023

Homebuyers now have direct access to comprehensive title insurance protection and settlement services through Landsea Title

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the launch of Landsea Title.

Landsea_Logo_1.jpg

"The launch of Landsea Title has long been in the works to complement our existing financial operations and offer our home buyers valuable title services," said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Landsea Homes. "Having our own title company allows us to ensure the highest level of service and maximize efficiencies throughout the home buying experience by controlling the quality and timing of the title and closing process. Coupled with Landsea Mortgage, we now offer home buyers comprehensive financial services directly with Landsea Homes."

Landsea Title will conduct core title services, issue title commitments and title policies in the company's Arizona, Florida and Texas markets as an Agent for First American Title Company.

First American Title is a national underwriter with a specialized homebuilder services division consisting of dedicated staff and offices with the experience and capabilities to service Landsea Homes' existing and growing footprint.

"Working with First American Title offers Landsea Homes consistency in processes and procedures, methods to track and improve customer satisfaction, industry-leading technologies, and expertise in licensure and compliance across all markets," added Forsum.

Last July, Landsea Homes also launched Landsea Mortgage powered by NFM Lending, giving valued Landsea Homes customers the opportunity to enjoy a streamlined and full-service loan process with superior customer service.

For more information about Landsea Title, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/mortgage/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA14626&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-launches-landsea-title-301746881.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA14626&Transmission_Id=202302150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA14626&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.