Digital Realty to provide Ashburn Campus new AWS Direct Connect location

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023

  • PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform, now offers customers at its Ashburn campus cross connect access to AWS Direct Connect
  • Customers are now able to place hybrid IT workloads at the Ashburn campus reducing latency and optimizing performance
  • Customers can leverage Digital Realty's SDN-based ServiceFabric™ solution to establish hosted connections from nearly 100 data centers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today that a new AWS Direct Connect on-ramp region is available at Digital Realty's Ashburn Campus which will enable its customers to access to AWS services via a single cross connect.

Digital_Realty_Black_Logo.jpg

Digital Realty's customers located on its Ashburn Campus will be able to connect their private infrastructure to the AWS US East (Northern Virginia) Region, allowing the optimization of hybrid architecture solutions. Enterprise customers will benefit from low-latency, high-performance, secure, and cost-efficient connectivity to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With the addition of the Ashburn Campus, PlatformDIGITAL® now hosts 16 AWS Direct Connect cloud on-ramps globally in Amsterdam, Ashburn, Atlanta, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, London, Madrid, Marseille, Paris, Seattle, Stockholm, Vienna, and Zurich. Customers can interconnect directly in these locations, as well as leverage virtual access to every AWS Direct Connect location via Digital Realty's proprietary interconnection solution and orchestration solution ServiceFabric™ from almost 100 locations globally.

The AWS Direct Connect cloud service is the shortest path to customers' AWS resources. While in transit, customers' network traffic remains on the AWS global network and never touches the public internet. This reduces the chance of hitting bottlenecks or unexpected increases in latency. When creating a new connection, customers can choose a hosted connection provided by an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner or choose a dedicated connection from AWS—and deploy at over 100 AWS Direct Connect locations around the globe. Digital Realty provides the physical meeting place where AWS customers and AWS Partners can establish direct connections to AWS, optimizing hybrid IT solutions.

"With the addition of the Ashburn AWS Direct Connect to our existing locations in Seattle and Atlanta, PlatformDIGITAL® adds coast to coast US coverage to our robust portfolio of AWS Direct Connect locations across EMEA. Our customers increasingly recognize the value of placing their private infrastructure in our facilities to facilitate hybrid architectures across a combination of colocation and one or multiple cloud platforms. The availability of cloud on-ramps, an extensive community of local and global carriers, as well as intelligent orchestration through ServiceFabric™, provides our customers with comprehensive options to modernize their edge-to-cloud networking architectures," says Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer for Digital Realty.

"With AWS Direct Connect, you can transfer data privately and directly from your data center, office, or colocation environment into and out of AWS. These private connections can reduce your network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a more consistent network experience than connections over the public internet. Customers can choose dedicated 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, and 100 Gbps connections, or work with an AWS Direct Connect delivery partner like Digital Realty for hosted connections with bandwidth from 50Mbps to 10 Gbps," says Emad Benjamin, General Manager for AWS Direct Connect.

"Our customers are increasingly seeking interconnection from the public clouds to our bare metal servers. Digital Realty's addition of AWS Direct Connect in Virginia improves performance and ease of delivery of these cloud interconnections for our customers," says Richard Nicholas, SVP Strategy & Corporate Development for Hivelocity.

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about AWS Direct Connect here
  • Learn more about PlatformDIGITAL® here
  • Learn more about ServiceFabric™ here
  • Learn more about Digital Realty's Ashburn Campus here

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture™ (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts
Helen Bleasdale
Digital Realty
+1 737 267 6822
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
+1 737 281 0101
[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's growth prospects and customer demand for its services. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=LA14574&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-to-provide-ashburn-campus-new-aws-direct-connect-location-301746812.html

SOURCE Digital Realty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA14574&Transmission_Id=202302150700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA14574&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.