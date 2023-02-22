Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit+Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today its first ever ‘Small Business Big Impact Day’ on February 15, dedicated to uniting employees for the purpose of strengthening and giving back to local communities. Intuit has purchased $1 million-worth of items directly from local small businesses that will be donated to local nonprofits. More than 10,000 employees will gather at 17 offices around the world to sort, package, and deliver these products.

As Intuit kicks off its 40th anniversary, this initiative is being led by Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp to help support small business customers and nonprofit organizations in their communities. Small Business Big Impact Day demonstrates Intuit’s longest standing core value of We Care & Give Back which encourages employees to take an active role in improving their local communities.

By the Numbers:

$1M USD worth of items purchased directly from local small businesses

Involvement from 10,000 employees across 17 Intuit sites in the Americas, Australia, Europe, India, Israel, and Singapore

More than 200 small businesses benefited from Intuit’s product purchases of items to include in hygiene kits, pantry food bags, and blankets

Forty (40) nonprofits received small business product donations from Intuit, aligning to each nonprofits greatest needs

Estimated 10,000 volunteer hours

“Supporting small businesses and communities across the globe where we live and work is a core part of our DNA,” said Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group. “Engaging our employees in a way that reminds them of who we serve keeps us inspired and grounded in our mission. We believe the time and energy we focus on strengthening our communities can be a true catalyst for change.”

Intuit employees that work remotely will also have the opportunity to participate in Small Business Big Impact Day through a virtual experience.

For a full list of participating small businesses and nonprofit organizations please visit the Intuit+blog.

