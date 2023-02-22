Completes business combination with Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Ocean Biomedical stock will trade on Nasdaq under ticker symbol "OCEA"

Providence, RI and New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Biomedical (“the Company”) ( OCEA), a next-generation biopharma company, today announced the completion of its business combination with Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (“Aesther”) ( AEHA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Ocean Biomedical, Inc., the resulting combined company, is expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OCEA" on February 15, 2023. The business combination was approved by Aesther’s shareholders on February 3, 2023. Related transactions included up to a $60 million committed backstop by Vellar Opportunity Fund SPV LLC - Series 3 and a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with White Lion Capital LLC, which provides that White Lion Capital is committed to purchase the Company's Common Stock with an aggregate gross purchase price of up to $75 million. The arrangement provides Ocean Biomedical access to capital that will enable the company to propel its diversified pipeline to commercial success. The company’s common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “OCEA” and “OCEAW,” respectively.

Ocean Will Address Areas of Great Unmet Need Through Novel Scientific Breakthroughs

Built on an innovative business model, Ocean Biomedical bridges the ‘bench-to-bedside’ gap by accelerating the commercialization of innovative assets from research universities and medical centers. That involves elevating the efforts of scientists at these institutions to ensure their discoveries advance through discovery to clinical trials, eventually reaching the hands of doctors and patients who need them. Ocean Biomedical’s core portfolio, built from relationships with these leading institutions, is currently focused in three critical areas: oncology, pulmonary fibrosis, and infectious disease. Each include new target discoveries that will enable first-in-class drug and vaccine candidates, developed through past and ongoing grants totaling $123.9 million. All three represent large markets with tremendous unmet medical needs.

Oncology

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the leading cause of cancer death and second most diagnosed cancer in the United States, affecting approximately 460,000 people in the U.S. alone.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a lethal type of brain tumor with a single-digit five-year survival rate. It affects approximately 28,000 people in the U.S. alone.

Chitinase 3-like-1 (CHI3L1) is a novel target and pathway discovery, the master checkpoint inhibitor, uncovered by the Ocean team. This novel, bispecific antibody approach generates strong anti-tumor response in lung cancer and brain cancer, whether used in combination or as a monotherapy. Ocean Biomedical’s novel approach to tumor suppression, focused on controlling CHI3L1, other immune checkpoint inhibitors, and T-cell co-stimulators, could control important pathways pan-cancer and has potential application for tumor suppression across multiple cancer pathways.

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive disease that results in the irreversible loss of lung function with high morbidity and mortality rates. Its prevalence in the U.S. has been reported to range from 10-60 cases per 100,000 people, while in Europe it ranges from 1.3-32.5 cases per 100,000.

Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome (HPS) is a rare genetic disease with high prevalence occurring in Puerto Rico, with 1 case every 1,800 people.

Ocean has identified a novel target and pathway discovery called Chitinase 1 (Chit1), as well as a potential inhibitor of this pathway called OCF-203. OCF-203 has been evaluated in multiple models of pulmonary fibrosis with impressive reductions in fibrosis. These discoveries hold potential for growth into other fibrotic diseases, including scleroderma, alcoholic liver disease, and NASH.

Malaria

Malaria is a deadly disease with over 3 billion people at risk of infection annually worldwide. 200-300 million people are infected worldwide each year. It is the number one killer of children under five years old, with over 500,000 children under five killed each year.



Ocean’s proprietary platform for infectious diseases has yielded promising vaccine and therapeutic candidates for malaria, including the discovery of PfSEA-1 and PfGARP. These targets enable a promising new strategy for combating the disease. Moreover, the company’s drug target discovery platform has the potential to discover targets against other infectious diseases, like tuberculosis or another pandemic-type virus.

Notable Investment Activity

Ocean and Aesther have partnered with some of the premier investment institutions in the health care space. This has led to a secure and growing runway to continue Ocean’s important innovations, with funding including:

$123.9 million in past and ongoing grants, in use to enable first-in-class drug and vaccine candidates that make up Ocean’s initial core portfolio in oncology, fibrosis, and infectious disease, all based on new target discoveries

A $60 million committed backstop by Vellar Opportunity Fund SPV LLC – Series 3

A Common Stock Purchase Agreement with White Lion Capital LLC, which provides that White Lion Capital is committed to purchase the company’s Common Stock with an aggregate gross purchase price of up to $75 million



Company Leadership

Ocean Biomedical will continue to be led by Elizabeth Ng, Chief Executive Officer, a proven biotechnology veteran. Dr. Jack Elias, former Dean of Medicine at Brown University and Professor of Translational Sciences, Medicine, and Molecular Biology at the Warren Alpert Medical School Brown University, and Dr. Jake Kurtis, the current chair of pathology and laboratory medicine at Brown, each Company co-founders, will retain their positions as Scientific Advisory Board Chair and Chief Scientist, respectively. The Ocean executive leadership also includes:

Daniel Behr, Executive Vice President and Head of External Innovation & Academic Partnerships

Gurinder Kalra, Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Inderjote Kathuria, Chief Strategy Officer, M.D

Robert John Sweeney, Chief Accounting Officer

Kevin Kertscher, Communications Director

Sharon Talcott, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships

Entrepreneur, investor and fellow co-founder Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria will serve as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board will consist of nine members, including: Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and CEO of Aesther; Michael Peterson, current member of the Aesther Board of Directors; Martin D. Angle, Independent Director; Dr. Michelle Berry, M.D., M.P.H., Independent Director; Jerome Ringo, Independent Director; and Gov. William Owens, Independent Director.

Leadership Commentary

“Ocean Biomedical was founded with a singular goal: to discover and advance practice-changing medicine that can address some of the world’s deadliest and most prevalent diseases,” said Dr. Jack Elias, Ocean Biomedical scientific advisory board chair. “Our pipeline, as a result, is currently working on illnesses ranging from lung cancer to malaria, and this is just the beginning – as an emerging biotech, this dexterous and innovative business model is what makes Ocean Biomedical unique. We’re thrilled to be officially trading as a public company, allowing us to advance our pipeline of innovative assets – discovered by our growing world-class network of researchers – and ensuring that these assets can benefit patient outcomes in some of the most devastating illnesses we face as humans today.”

“Ocean Biomedical is a category of one as the parent company of three biopharma companies, each with individual assets that will change the practice of medicine,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Ocean Biomedical Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Our highly experienced management team – with scientific, clinical, and commercial expertise at the top levels of the industry – has primed each to eventually bring a number of innovative treatments to market. Ocean also has the potential to leverage the current core portfolio into additional disease indications through existing and new partnerships with premier research institutions. With this milestone, we’re ready and excited to execute further on our goal of getting drugs to patients, working with leading experts to accelerate the development of innovative therapies, and providing new models for academic partnerships. We believe our work will change the course of humanity, making the world better through better medical interventions and treatments.”

“We’re immensely excited that Ocean Biomedical has completed the transition to be a publicly-traded company. We’re confident that the combination of the company’s unique business model and cutting-edge science will deliver lasting value to investors while advancing our abilities to treat difficult diseases,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and CEO of Aesther. “I’m personally confident that this transaction will buttress Ocean’s long-term mission to champion paradigm shifting science and deliver it to the world.”

Advisors

Cohen & Company Capital Markets serves as lead capital markets advisor along with EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC to Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP serves as legal counsel to Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Malone Bailey, LLP serves as auditors to Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Dykema Gossett PLLC serves as legal counsel to Ocean Biomedical, Inc. and Deloitte & Touche LLP serves as auditors to Ocean Biomedical, Inc.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Aesther is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its principals possess public and private market investing experience and operational knowledge to bring value added benefits to Ocean Biomedical. The Aesther team has substantial experience investing in and operating businesses in multiple sectors, as well as a significant long-term track record in creatively structuring transactions to unlock and maximize value.

To learn more, visit www.aestherhealthcarespac.com.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. is a Providence, Rhode Island-based biopharma company with an innovative business model that accelerates the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers. Ocean Biomedical deploys the funding and expertise to move new therapeutic candidates efficiently from the laboratory to the clinic, to the world. Ocean Biomedical is currently developing five promising discoveries that have the potential to achieve life-changing outcomes in lung cancer, brain cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and the prevention and treatment of malaria. The Ocean Biomedical team is working on solving some of the world’s toughest problems, for the people who need it most.

To learn more, visit www.oceanbiomedical.com

