ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on March 1, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am EST to discuss these results and future guidance.

Interested persons may access a real-time teleconference webcast at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.aciworldwide.com%2F or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll-free (888) 660-6377. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID 3153574.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

