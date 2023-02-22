Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2022

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HIO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of December 31, 2022.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Total Net Assets

$

410,861,284

$

401,461,719

$

506,185,150

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)

$

4.32

$

4.22

$

5.32

Market Price Per Share

$

3.95

$

3.68

$

5.20

Premium / (Discount)

(8.56

)%

(12.80

)%

(2.26

)%

Outstanding Shares

95,099,215

95,099,215

95,099,215

Total Net Investment Income (b)

$

8,326,150

$

8,220,241

$

7,924,148

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$

9,632,344

$

(12,308,067

)

$

(11,146,729

)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$

17,958,494

$

(4,087,826

)

$

(3,222,581

)

Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (b)

$

0.09

$

0.09

$

0.08

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$

0.10

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.12

)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$

0.19

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.04

)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)

$

(4,382,751

)

$

(4,149,971

)

$

(4,397,253

)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (c)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.05

)

Footnotes:

(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(b) For the quarter indicated.

(c) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete

schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT.

These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a

semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc., a diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005412r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005412/en/

