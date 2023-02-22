Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that Centroid®, a wearable, wireless patient orientation and activity sensor, has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient%2C+Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. Masimo exhibited Centroid in combination with the Masimo Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity platform at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange held in Dallas last October.

Every year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient member-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal to healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and business models of healthcare organizations.

Masimo Centroid is designed to help clinicians monitor patient position to avoid hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs) – which affect nearly 2.5 million patients in the U.S. each year, of whom nearly 60,000 die as a direct result1 – and can alert clinicians to sudden movements such as fall-like events. In addition, Centroid detects chest movements to continuously provide respiration rate, assisting clinicians with additional data to help them make more informed care decisions. Centroid pairs with Root using Bluetooth® to track a patient's posture, orientation, and activity, providing the ability to monitor patient position and detect changes in position. The data transmitted by Centroid can be displayed in various formats on Root, giving clinicians multiple ways to assess adherence to protocols regarding tissue stress and to tailor care to the specific needs of each patient.

In addition, Centroid data can be relayed via the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform to Patient SafetyNet™, Masimo’s centralized remote patient supplemental monitoring platform, and Replica®, a mobile application that allows clinicians to view continuous data regardless of location. Moreover, connectivity to the Masimo Hospital Automation platform allows clinicians to automate the charting of patient turns in electronic medical records (EMRs), as well as run reports and analytics, helping to direct resources and drive continuous improvement in turn protocol adherence.

HAPIs are on the rise, occurring in nearly 5% of all hospitalized patients in the U.S.1 Elderly and critically ill patients are often at highest risk for developing a HAPI, which can lead to further treatments and extended lengths of stay in the hospital. To compound the patient impact associated with these pressure injuries, there is a major economic burden for the hospital as well. Pressure injuries are classified as a hospital-acquired condition (HAC), and the treatment costs associated with HACs are non-reimbursable to the hospital. One pressure injury can quickly add up to tens of thousands of dollars in excess patient care expenses. Many facilities in the US spend millions each year treating these wounds.2 Pressure injuries are also a reportable quality metric to CMS.3

According to the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP), scheduled turning protocols are known to prevent HAPIs, yet most U.S. hospitals still use techniques such as paper wall clocks or egg timers – methods proving to be ineffective and archaic in modern healthcare – to try and optimize this practice.4 Staffing issues and competing priorities have strained nurses, and staying on top of when a patient was last turned is difficult without a more sophisticated system – such as Masimo Centroid.

Bilal Muhsin, Chief Operating Officer of Masimo Healthcare, said, “We are honored that Vizient has selected Centroid for its Innovative Technology designation. Centroid takes advantage of our many years of experience developing advanced monitoring technologies, algorithms, and automation solutions to provide a streamlined and powerful way to help hospitals track patient position from moment to moment. Many thanks to the Vizient council for recognizing our commitment to helping improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and improve life.”

“A product receives this designation when it has a unique quality that differentiates it from its competitors,” said Kelly Flaharty, Vizient Senior Director of Contract Services. “Our member council determined that Centroid met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes.”

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative+Technology+Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.5 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,6 improve CCHD screening in newborns,7 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.8-11 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,12 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.13 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo Centroid®, Root®, Replica®, Hospital Automation™, and Patient SafetyNet™. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Centroid, Root, Replica, Hospital Automation, and Patient SafetyNet, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks that Masimo does not realize the expected benefits of being awarded the Innovative Technology designation by Vizient; risks that the researchers’ conclusions and findings may be inaccurate; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

