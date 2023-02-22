CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. ( SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced a new addition to the Nintendo Switch version of ARK: Survival Evolved (ARK), an action-adventure survival video game developed by Studio Wildcard. Players can now explore the free and highly acclaimed expansion map Ragnarok on-the-go, bringing a new level of excitement and adventure to the game.



Originally launched on PC platform in 2017, Ragnarok features a range of new and diverse biomes that offer unique gameplay opportunities, as well as environmental traps that players must overcome. Additionally, the map's impressive ruins offer a glimpse into its rich history and add an extra layer of excitement to exploration and discovery.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented: “Snail is committed to providing immersive and captivating gaming experiences, and the inclusion of the Ragnarok map in the Nintendo Switch version of ARK, showcases that dedication. We believe that players will relish the fresh prospects for exploration and thrills provided by the Ragnarok map.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

