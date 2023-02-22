Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) today announced the closing of its acquisition of BioPlus, a comprehensive specialty pharmacy subsidiary of CarepathRx, a portfolio company of Nautic Partners.

BioPlus provides a complete range of specialty pharmacy services for patients living with complex and chronic conditions, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases, and rheumatology. The company covers more than 100 limited distribution medications and has a footprint that touches all 50 states.

This acquisition will help Elevance Health meet the specialty drug needs of its clients and customers with a whole-health approach, supported by programs across Elevance Health and Carelon, Elevance Health’s healthcare services brand. BioPlus will now operate as part of CarelonRx, Elevance Health’s pharmacy benefit manager within Carelon.

“Specialty pharmacy is a critical driver of value for patients, and we are excited to welcome BioPlus, the largest independent specialty pharmacy, to our Elevance Health family,” said Pete Haytaian, Executive Vice President, Elevance Health and President, Carelon. “Together, we will enhance our abilities to provide end-to-end pharmacy services for our consumers by delivering greater affordability and access to critical medications, as well as a superior patient experience.”

Elevance Health plans to expand BioPlus’ service models across more complex disease treatment areas so the combined company can continue to provide timely access to medications, deliver leading support services for both providers and patients, and ensure individuals receive distinctive clinical expertise and service. The acquisition of BioPlus furthers Elevance Health’s commitment to scaling healthcare services to address the needs of health plans and their members, beginning with members of its affiliated health plans.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

About CarepathRx

CarepathRx seeks to transform pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals by delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through an industry leading, comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx works to turn hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that aim to optimize pharmacy performance for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation, and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 20 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 2,000 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.

About Nautic Partners

Nautic Partners, LLC (“Nautic”) is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on three industries: healthcare, industrials, and services. Nautic has completed over 150 platform transactions throughout its 35-plus year history. Nautic's strategy is to partner with management teams to accelerate the growth trajectory of its portfolio companies via add-on acquisitions, targeted operating initiatives, and increased management team depth. For more information, please visit www.nautic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our views about future events and financial performance and are generally not historical facts. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. You are also urged to carefully review and consider the various risks and other disclosures discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which attempt to advise interested parties of the factors that affect our business. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we do not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005812/en/