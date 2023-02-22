Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is pleased to announce the Copper Mark has been awarded to PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI).With this award, FCX has achieved the Copper Mark at all 12 of its eligible copper producing sites globally. FCX also is pleased to announce that its primary molybdenum mines, Climax and Henderson, have been awarded the Molybdenum Mark, making FCX the first primary molybdenum miner to achieve this distinction.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased to report today that all of our copper operating sites have now been validated by the Copper Mark. As the operator of 9% of the world's copper production, we have a long-standing commitment to safe and responsible production practices and are dedicated to continuous improvement. We recognize the critical role our products play in the global economy and in advancing and accelerating decarbonization. I am proud of our team for their accomplishments and ongoing commitment to responsible production practices.”

The Copper Mark is a comprehensive assurance framework designed to demonstrate the copper industry's responsible production practices. In fourth-quarter 2022, the Copper Mark announced an extension of its framework to include molybdenum producers, among other metal producers. In addition to its primary mines, FCX’s four copper mines that produce byproduct molybdenum (Bagdad, Cerro Verde, Morenci and Sierrita) have also been awarded the Molybdenum Mark.

To achieve the Copper Mark and Molybdenum Mark each site is required to complete a robust, independent external assurance process to assess conformance with 32 environmental, social and governance requirements. Awarded sites are required to be revalidated every three years.

The Copper Mark seeks to promote transparency and accountability especially for sites that manage complex issues. The Copper Mark recognizes the unique site-specific considerations of PT-FI’s tailings management system. The extensive, independent onsite assessment of PT-FI confirmed the site’s full conformance with the current Copper Mark tailings requirements. The Copper Mark is in the process of developing additional guidance for participating sites with complex issues and PT-FI looks forward to working with them to demonstrate ongoing conformance of its tailings management system.

To learn more about the Copper Mark and Molybdenum Mark, please see FCX’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fcx.com%2Fsustainability%2Fcoppermark. Detailed information on the Copper Mark requirements, assessment activities and site-based reports are available on the Copper Mark website at coppermark.org.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

