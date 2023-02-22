SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. ( ADEA) ("Adeia" or the "Company"), the company whose patented innovations enhance billions of devices, today announced that Qorvo, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, has licensed Adeia’s hybrid bonding technology.



“Semiconductor industry leaders are looking to 3D structures, packages and interconnect innovations to elevate performance and expand functionality on miniaturized footprints,” said Dana Escobar, chief licensing officer and general manager, semiconductor, for Adeia. “Hybrid bonding technology introduces new opportunities to optimize the architecture of the RF front-end semiconductor devices and modules to enhance functionality, performance and size of the solutions.”

Adeia has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry over the last 30 years. With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor processing technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies around the world to enhance product roadmaps.

About Adeia

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit www.adeia.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

