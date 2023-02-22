The Cheesecake Factory at Home Makes Grocery Shopping Sweeter With New Premium Cheesecake Ice Cream Bars

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) is expanding The Cheesecake Factory At Home® products in grocery stores, introducing two premium cheesecake flavored ice cream bars dipped in a delicious chocolatey cookie-crunch coating to create a two-in-one frozen dessert perfect for every occasion.

Inspired by The Cheesecake Factory’s Original cheesecake that started it all, the Original Cheesecake Ice Cream Bars aremade with premium, rich cheesecake ice cream. The Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Bars are made with premium strawberry cheesecake ice cream with a strawberry swirl. Both flavors are dipped in a delicious chocolatey cookie-crunch coating.

“We are very happy to be introducing premium cheesecake ice cream bars in grocery stores, and can’t wait for our fans to try them,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “The cheesecake ice cream bars are a one-of-a-kind, delicious treat and we are so pleased to add them to The Cheesecake Factory At Home line of products at retail.”

The cheesecake ice cream bars are rolling out now to the frozen aisle of grocery stores nationwide (SRP: $5.49-$5.99/4-pack) and join The Cheesecake Factory At Home premium cheesecake ice cream pints introduced in 2020. The Cheesecake Factory collaborated with Wells Enterprises, Inc. to produce the pints and the new cheesecake ice cream bars.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 319 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 30 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune ©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

