XIAMEN, China, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group (CPOP) announced today that its subsidiary, Shenzhen Pupu Digital Industry Development Cooperation, will dedicate itself to developing programs where ChatGPT (Natural language processing) technology empowers metaverse and NFT digital collections, with the main purpose of lowering labor costs, improving innovation efficiency and achieving full digitization in a faster manner.

Meanwhile, Zhongpu Shuyuan (Xiamen) Digital Technology Cooperation, another subsidiary of CPOP, had already achieved its strategic goals in 2022 with the commitment of building a high-quality communication platform of digital collection. The fact that CPOP is delving into ChatGPT technology will not only help the Group to improve its human customer service, Q&A consulting, NFT products introduction & innovation, and price analysis, but will also generate a decisive impact on the integration of "street dance", the core element, into NFT digital collections.

Mr. Huang Zhuoqin, Chairman of CPOP, said, "The year of 2023 will witness CPOP emerge as a fully digital and data-driven company. ChatGPT will play a crucial role in our journey to digitalization, and thus our exploration of it will never end." Looking forward, ChatGPT will become a part of our infrastructure for content production. We will also develop a good understanding of other artificial intelligence tools such as AIGC in order to lead the ongoing revolution from tradition to datafication and digitization.

