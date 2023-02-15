Pop Culture Group announces subsidiary's plan to accelerate digitization through ChatGPT

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 15, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group (CPOP) announced today that its subsidiary, Shenzhen Pupu Digital Industry Development Cooperation, will dedicate itself to developing programs where ChatGPT (Natural language processing) technology empowers metaverse and NFT digital collections, with the main purpose of lowering labor costs, improving innovation efficiency and achieving full digitization in a faster manner.

Meanwhile, Zhongpu Shuyuan (Xiamen) Digital Technology Cooperation, another subsidiary of CPOP, had already achieved its strategic goals in 2022 with the commitment of building a high-quality communication platform of digital collection. The fact that CPOP is delving into ChatGPT technology will not only help the Group to improve its human customer service, Q&A consulting, NFT products introduction & innovation, and price analysis, but will also generate a decisive impact on the integration of "street dance", the core element, into NFT digital collections.

Mr. Huang Zhuoqin, Chairman of CPOP, said, "The year of 2023 will witness CPOP emerge as a fully digital and data-driven company. ChatGPT will play a crucial role in our journey to digitalization, and thus our exploration of it will never end." Looking forward, ChatGPT will become a part of our infrastructure for content production. We will also develop a good understanding of other artificial intelligence tools such as AIGC in order to lead the ongoing revolution from tradition to datafication and digitization.

Contact:
Mike Wu
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN15504&sd=2023-02-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-culture-group-announces-subsidiarys-plan-to-accelerate-digitization-through-chatgpt-301747514.html

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN15504&Transmission_Id=202302150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN15504&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.