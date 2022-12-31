CHIPOTLE INTRODUCES NEW CALIFORNIA INSPIRED FRESH EATERY CONCEPT, FARMESA

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023

  • Farmesa features a robust, customizable menu of fresh ingredients served in bowls
  • In partnership with Kitchen United Mix, Farmesa is opening at Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade in Southern California
  • Farmesa will help Chipotle test and learn on future restaurant concepts

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is opening a new restaurant called Farmesa at Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California. Farmesa is a fresh, bold concept featuring delicious proteins, greens, grains and vegetables that are inspired by Chipotle's Food with Integrity standards. The concept will soft open with an abbreviated menu and limited hours before officially rolling out next month.

"One of our strategic objectives is to create or invest in emerging culinary spaces and restaurant concepts that fit within Chipotle's food with integrity mission and make fresh food daily," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our New Ventures team, which was created in 2022, developed a unique restaurant concept that uses classic culinary techniques with flavorful ingredients in a fast casual setting that we're excited to test and learn on before we determine a broader rollout strategy."

Farmesa's Menu
A commitment to real, fresh ingredients shines through in an eclectic menu curated by James Beard Award-winning Chef Nate Appleman who also serves as the Director of Culinary Innovation at Farmesa, and previously led menu innovations for Chipotle in the mid to late 2000s.

Farmesa will serve a variety of bowls ranging in price from $11.95 to $16.95. Each bowl will feature a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and a topping option. Farmesa will launch with a limited run menu to help the restaurant team learn on various cooking techniques and maximize throughput. The concept's full menu will include dishes like Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Whipped Potatoes, Golden Beets, Sprouted Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Chips.

Farmesa will also proudly serve 100% Certified Organic, Non-GMO and All-Natural drinks from Tractor Beverage Co along with still and sparkling water.

How to Order
Guests will be able to place an order via onsite kiosks at the Kitchen United Mix space at 1315 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401 or on kitchenunited.com/santamonica as well as for pickup and delivery through marketplace apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

"Launching Farmesa in the Kitchen United Mix food hall in Santa Monica and partnering with third-party partners for pickup or delivery will allow us to reach a large number of consumers, learn quickly, and evolve our concept and menu so that we can deliver on our goals before expanding," said Nate Lawton, Vice President of New Ventures at Chipotle. "We believe there's an opportunity to serve premium, craveable food every day and we're eager to bring this new concept to life."

For broadcast B-roll video and additional images, please visit here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/pjzodtzisg20bbr477qyj/h?dl=0&rlkey=134zp5hkfp3chvq4wr81dpfh6.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 3,200 restaurants as of December 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

favicon.png?sn=LA14995&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-introduces-new-california-inspired-fresh-eatery-concept-farmesa-301747168.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

