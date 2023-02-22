Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ) ("Helbiz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of micro-mobility solutions, today announced that BUYINS.NET, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buyins.net, a leading provider of Regulation SHO compliance monitoring, short sale trading statistics and market integrity surveillance, has initiated coverage on Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) after releasing the latest short sale data through February 13, 2023. The total aggregate number of shares shorted since August 2021 is approximately 2.37 billion shares. On average approximately 49% of daily trading volume is short selling. The cumulative cost basis for all HLBZ shares shorted in this time period is $1.14. Short sellers are collectively “out-of-the-money” when shares of HLBZ exceed this level.

“After careful analysis of HLBZ short sale, naked short sale and market maker friction factor data it is clear that our stock has had issues with short sellers who have been continuously shorting approximately 49% of all trading volume. Short sellers have been building a sizable position in shares of HLBZ as a percentage of total trading volume and market makers have made a bearish market lately.” - said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz.

View Report: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buyins.com%2Freports%2Fhlbz2-14-23.pdf

View SqueezeTrigger: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buyins.com%2Fimages2%2Fhlbzstr2-14-23.JPG

View Friction Factor: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buyins.com%2Fimages2%2Fhlbzff2-14-23.JPG

View detailed explanation: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buyins.com%2Fbrochure.pdf

Friction Factor calculates if a fair market is being made in the shares of HLBZ. 33% of the previous 40 trading days have been positive or bullish-biased and 67% have been negative or bearish-biased.

Regulation SHO requires bona-fide market-making activities to include making purchases and sales in roughly comparable amounts. The Commission has stated that bona-fide market-making DOES NOT include activity that is related to speculative selling strategies for investment purposes of the broker-dealer and is disproportionate to the usual market making patterns or practices of the broker-dealer in that security. Likewise, where a market-maker posts continually at or near the best offer but does not also post at or near the best bid, the market-maker's activities would not generally qualify as bona-fide market-making. Moreover, a market-maker that continually executes short sales away from its posted quotes would generally not be engaging in bona-fide market-making.

BUYINS.NET monitors HLBZ market-makers daily for compliance with Fair Market-Making Requirements.

About Helbiz, Inc.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit+www.helbiz.com.

About BUYINS.NET

BUYINS.NET, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buyins.net, monitors trading in all US stocks in real time and maintains massive databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data, short squeeze SqueezeTrigger prices, market-maker price movements, shareholder data, statistical data on earnings, sector correlation, seasonality, hedge fund trading strategies and comparable valuations. Reports include:

REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE NEWS

Friction Factor - market-maker surveillance system tracking market-makers to determine Price Friction and compliance with new "Fair Market-Making Requirements".

RegSHO Naked Shorts - tracks EVERY failure to deliver in all US stocks and all Threshold Security Lists daily for which stocks have naked short positions.

INVESTMENTS & TRADING

SqueezeTrigger - 40 billion cell database tracks EVERY short sale (not just total short interest) in all US stocks and calculates volume weighted price that a short squeeze will begin in each stock.

Earnings Edge - predicts probability, price move and length of move before and after all US stock earnings reports.

Seasonality - predicts probability, price move and length of move based on exact time of year for all US stocks.

Group Trader - tracks sector rotation and stock correlation to its sector and predicts future moves in ALL sectors and industry groups.

Pattern Scanner - automates tracking of technical patterns and predicts next move in stocks.

GATS - tracks all strategies

DISCLAIMER

BUYINS.NET is not a registered investment adviser, but its affiliate Century Pacific Investments and Thomas Ronk are. Nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. HLBZ has paid $2,500 per month for six months of data provided in this and subsequent reports, along with consulting and advertising services. HLBZ has not approved the statements made in this release. Please read our report and visit our website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buyins.net, for complete risks and disclosures.

