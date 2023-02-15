Narrative partners with Equifax to enable easy customization of differentiated financial datasets

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023

Automotive businesses can now use Narrative to create custom cuts of select Equifax audience segments

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, the world's leading data collaboration platform, today announced a partnership with Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, to streamline access to and activation of unique wealth, economic and credit-based audience data from Equifax for automotive businesses. The partnership is designed to give marketing and analytics teams the ability to create custom segments from Equifax datasets and deliver them to activation endpoints with just a few clicks.

"Equifax understands that the automotive industry—with its continued effort to improve marketing ROI, consumer affordability challenges and a crowded syndicated data marketplace—requires quick and easy access to highly specific and impactful insights that can help improve the customer experience and ultimately conversion," said Lena Bourgeois, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Services at Equifax. "Making our insights available on Narrative's data collaboration platform enables automotive businesses to create unique, targeted segments that can help deliver personalized messages to their target audiences."

Narrative's easy-to-use, no-code software enables marketers to filter proprietary financial-based datasets from Equifax according to precise criteria to create custom audience segments that meet their specific needs and use cases. Users can then send their customized datasets directly to marketing activation endpoints including advertising platforms like The Trade Desk.

"Robust financial datasets from Equifax are a unique and valuable source of insights for companies around the world," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "With their data available through Narrative's data collaboration platform, it's now easier than ever for businesses to access the specific insights they need at a price that works for them."

Equifax solutions assist marketers in achieving more targeted, meaningful interactions across the customer journey with datasets that help financial services and consumer marketing firms gain a more complete picture of households' financial and economic positions.

The Equifax datasets now available through Narrative's data collaboration platform include:

  • Auto Segments
  • Income360® Digital
  • Discretionary Spending Dollars™ Digital
  • Economic Spectrum™ Digital
  • Economic Cohorts™ Digital
  • Ability to Pay Index™ Digital
  • Aggregated FICO Segments
  • Credit Card Segments
  • Mortgage Segments

For more information on the Equifax datasets available through Narrative's data collaboration platform, please visit www.narrative.io/data-partners/equifax.

Narrative

Narrative is the data collaboration platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative eliminates the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

Equifax

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

