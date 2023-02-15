PR Newswire

BALLERUP, Denmark and SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, and Liquinex, a Singapore-based specialist in water and wastewater treatment technologies, have entered into a distribution agreement to supply LiqTech's silicon carbide ceramic membranes to Liquinex's water treatment solutions for Singapore.

Liquinex specializes in the design, fabrication and systems integration of compact water and wastewater treatment platforms using next-generation technologies such as ceramic, biomimetic and graphene membranes. Liquinex collaborates with the Singapore Water Agency, as well as other public and private entities in Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Indonesia.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented, "In the past few years, Liquinex has used LiqTech's silicon carbide ceramic membranes for their cooling tower systems, industrial water recycling, aquaculture and humanitarian water supply applications. By entering this distribution agreement, our two companies will expand our relationship and become more closely aligned in providing efficient, technology solutions to mitigate water scarcity and the effects of climate change in Southeast Asia."

Liquinex CEO, Bashir Ahmad, commented, "Liquinex has deep knowledge of the operation and maintenance of LiqTech's silicon carbide ceramic membrane products. We are grateful to be appointed as an authorized distributor of LiqTech. We will use our experience and dedication to increase sales of LiqTech's products and will serve with the highest level of professionalism and excellence."

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on Linkedln: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Follow LiqTech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiqTech

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Simon Stadil, Chief Financial Officer Robert Blum LiqTech International Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: +45 3140 9128 Phone: (602) 889-9700 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liqtech-enters-distribution-agreement-with-liquinex-in-singapore-301746817.html

SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc.