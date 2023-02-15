US Department of Defense and Intelligence Agencies Trust Appian with Mission-Critical Platform Transformation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 15, 2023

From process automation to low-code development and packaged solutions, Appian accelerates missions for large-scale US DoD projects

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that more than 200 government agencies use the Appian Platform to accelerate mission attainment through process automation, low-code development and packaged solutions. This includes numerous Appian deployments across all four branches of the Department of Defense, and Intelligence agencies. Appian enables rapid IT modernization, helping create mission-centric agencies that operate at maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Appian_Logo.jpg

Appian accelerates missions for large-scale US DoD projects through process automation and low-code development.

Large-scale, multi-platform and transformational process automation through the Appian Data Fabric has gained prominence in military agencies. In a recent contract, an agency selected Appian, in partnership with BigBear.AI and Palantir Technologies, to implement a single Global Force Information Management (GFIM) system. This system is designed to be an intelligent platform providing a holistic view of the agency's global force structure. Appian was also recently selected by two additional agencies for similar case management deployments integrating people, processes, and data in mission-centric workflows and applications.

The Appian Government Acquisition Management (GAM) suite is a set of pre-built solutions that enable government organizations to make procurement decisions with confidence and clarity. Appian is the basis for the US Air Force CON-IT acquisition system. The system standardizes acquisition contract writing across the organization, drives efficiency for the acquisition and contracting communities, reduces costs, and provides a platform to make functionality enhancements and statutory changes faster. This system not only saved time and manual efforts, but has become a standard for their contract writing systems.

The Appian GAM suite is designed for each phase of the acquisition lifecycle. From gathering requirements to contract closeouts, Appian provides solutions tailored to challenges unique to government agencies. From the successful implementation of the DoD contract writing system years ago, to an acquisition system that is now the largest and most comprehensive BPM-based acquisition management solution in the United States Federal Government, the GAM suite will continue to serve agencies and evolve to support their growth.

Looking forward, organizations need to be empowered to understand their systems, data, and processes, to prepare for potential uncertainties. At the Appian Government 2022 conference, Appian CEO Matt Calkins commented on what organizations can expect.

"We are in a time of economic turbulence, and if we are met with an upcoming recession, like many are predicting, we're going to see the same symptoms we see in any recession," said Calkins. "We're all going to be asked to do a little more with a little less. The demands will be higher, and the resources will be lower."

To learn more about how Appian supports DoD agencies, read our blog, System and Process Modernization Gains Momentum at US Defense and Intelligence Agencies.

For more information and to get started today, visit appian.com/government.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.
Follow Appian UK: Twitter, LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=PH15065&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-defense-and-intelligence-agencies-trust-appian-with-mission-critical-platform-transformation-301747537.html

SOURCE Appian

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH15065&Transmission_Id=202302150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH15065&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.