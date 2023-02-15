Taoping Targets New Revenue Stream with Large Screen Displays

HONG KONG, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "Taoping") today announced it is targeting a new revenue stream with the launch of its smart large screen displays for the exhibition industry. One of the first commercial installations for the Company's cutting-edge smart display products is at the famous New Era Jiangsu Water Harnessing Exhibition Hall. This is the first time Taoping's smart large displays solution have been installed in a such a popular, high foot traffic cultural pavilion.

Taoping's smart large-display products have industry leading specs in seamless splicing technology, visual display, wireless screen projection, touch control and more. The display solutions unveiled at the Jiangsu Water Harnessing Exhibition Hall include not only Taoping's interactive floor tile screen and smart slide transparent screen, but also small pitch full color LED display, LED cylindrical display, 55-inch / 75-inch / 100-inch integrated meeting room displays and other models of smart large-display solution products. The New Era Jiangsu Water Harnessing Exhibition Hall, which opened to the public recently, is located in Yangzhou City, with a total of 5 floors and a total height of 32.3 meters.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said, "We are really excited about the Jiangsu Water Harnessing Exhibition Hall win. This is one of the country's popular, high foot traffic areas. We expect that as we demonstrate our smart large screen displays, it will serve as a launching pad for a new revenue stream. People are back in levels not seen since before COVID. Exhibition halls, shopping centers and entertainment venues are direct beneficiaries of the resurgence in reopening traffic. But property owners are quickly realizing they have to do more and be more engaging if they want to capture the interest of consumers. That's why our installation at the exhibition hall is so important. Business and property owners know smart displays can be make or break in motivating, entertaining and educating consumers. There are nearly 300 exhibition halls in China. Our goal is to do a great job with our initial installation and expand outwards to help other property owners to tap into the buying power of their mall goers."

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. To learn more, please visit www.taop.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, such as statements regarding our estimated future results of operations and financial position, our strategy and plans, and our objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results due to our limited operating history of providing blockchain technology and smart cloud services, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of additional competing technologies, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and TAOP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

