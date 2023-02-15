PR Newswire

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC-PINK: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development and distribution in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with A&B Distributors. A&B Distributors will distribute the Company's 12oz Sparkling Ooh La Lemin and 16oz Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. A&B Distributors will cover the entire states of Arkansas and Oklahoma along with 19 counties in Texas, which includes Dallas and the surrounding area. These will be new markets for the Company's popular lemonades, with an approximate combined population of 14 million people.

Founded in 1979 by Lou Moreau, A&B Distributors began with 7 employees and 1 supplier out of a single warehouse location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The commitment to excellence over the years has allowed A&B Distributors to grow to over 300 employees, 75+ suppliers, and additional locations in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. A&B Distributors partners with the fastest growing and most innovative brands by staying committed to executing supplier growth plans, exceeding expectations, and their potential on a national scale.

"I am pleased to announce to our stockholders and customers, Ooh La Lemin is coming to the great states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "We have partnered with the A&B Distributors, the leading distributor in those regions, and our team is excited to launch our Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in these new markets. With 6 warehouse locations, growing to 10 in 2023, A&B Distributors will make a big impact over a large geographical location and get our Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in more consumer hands."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced distribution partnerships in San Francisco, Illinois, and Minnesota. The popularity of the Company's Ooh La Lemin Lemonades and its partnership with Strategy & Execution has accelerated growth and rapid expansion as it aims to have 100% DSD distribution across the country in the next 2-3 years.

For more information regarding A&B Distributors, please visit:

https://abbeer.com/

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

[email protected]

