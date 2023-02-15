PR Newswire

Headland Activation Continues Significant Momentum for WOW! as it Brings its All-Fiber Network to New Community

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has added its first customers in Headland, Alabama. WOW! customers in Headland now have access to WOW!'s all-fiber network with multi-Gig speeds, the fastest speeds available in the area.

This fiber Edge-out into Headland will enable WOW! to bring its high-speed Internet and exceptional services to even more customers in the region, offering additional choice and flexibility for area residents and businesses. WOW! already provides services to nearby Dothan, Alabama and several other cities in Alabama.

Headland residents can now sign up for WOW! services, which include symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps. These simultaneous upload and download speeds allow customers to stream, game and video conference seamlessly. WOW!'s fiber Internet subscribers will enjoy unlimited data, no annual contracts, and will receive the necessary equipment to get started along with WiFi at no extra cost.

"On behalf of Headland, I'm thrilled to welcome WOW! to the community as it offers our residents more options for reliable broadband," said Ray Marler, Mayor of Headland, Alabama. "Residents and businesses alike will benefit from increased connectivity and faster speeds than we've ever had before."

New customers will also be able to take advantage of WOW!'s introductory offers such as free professional installation, as well as Visa Rewards gift cards and a subscription to HBO Max depending on the speed tier. In addition to its high-speed, reliable broadband, WOW! will offer WOW tv+ , reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach , and comprehensive solutions for businesses including Hosted VoIP and Ethernet services.

"2023 is off to an exciting start as we continue to expand WOW!'s footprint into new communities while also demonstrating WOW!'s commitment to delivering outstanding customer service with an exceptional suite of products," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "I'm certain our best-in-class broadband offerings in addition to our drive to be a positive force in our communities will surprise and delight new customers."

For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit https://www.wowway.com/coming-soon .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-continues-market-expansion-adding-first-fiber-internet-customers-in-headland-alabama-301747329.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.