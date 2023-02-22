Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (EV) charging and media company, today announced it will utilize its proprietary infrastructure planning service, PredictEV%26reg%3B, to conduct a robust EV charging needs assessment with the City of Irving, Texas.

PredictEV will provide data-driven insight into Irving’s optimal charging infrastructure strategy based on current and future EV driver needs, including within disadvantaged communities. Irving’s Transportation and Natural Resources Committee will use this data to develop a comprehensive infrastructure plan. This plan positions Irving to apply for possible federal and state grants in the future, including the Discretionary Grant Program for Charging and Fueling Infrastructure, which allocates $1.25B to community charging under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“As electric vehicles become more popular in North Texas, it’s prudent that Irving develops a comprehensive and efficient infrastructure roadmap to support them,” said Rick Stopfer, Mayor of the City of Irving. “The assessment will provide data and analysis that can be included in our infrastructure strategy for the entire city so we can address the needs of electric vehicle drivers in Irving.”

Volta's PredictEV is an advanced infrastructure planning solution that analyzes disparate data sources, including local mobility, demographic, commercial, and site-specific data, to provide high-resolution answers to key EV infrastructure questions around expected EV adoption, optimal charger quantity and locations, the right mix of charging infrastructure, and anticipated energy requirements from the grid. Volta recently+introduced PredictEV’s ability to precisely identify optimal charger locations and charging speeds in disadvantaged communities. This analytical capability aligns with the federal government's Justice40+goal, which seeks to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments, including the BIL and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), flow to disadvantaged communities.

Volta’s collaboration with Irving is the latest example of the company’s commitment to public-private partnerships that align with the $7.5B in grants the federal government has allocated toward public EV charging infrastructure buildout. PredictEV has also been used by Alabama's Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to develop its Electric+Vehicle+Infrastructure+Plan, and its insights informed Volta's collaboration with the State of Michigan and DTE Energy. Southern+Company, Southern+California+Edison, and Tucson+Electric+Power also use the tool to support and inform EV charging initiatives.

“Local governments are finalizing their strategies for deploying the upcoming wave of community charging grant funding under the Discretionary Grant Program for Charging and Fueling Infrastructure. PredictEV ensures these governments have access to valuable data and create applications that fulfill federal requirements when executing their plans,” said Brandt Hastings, Chief Commercial Officer at Volta. “As Volta’s latest collaboration with the City of Irving demonstrates, we are committed to public-private partnerships that build a clean, more sustainable future for all communities.”

Volta’s continued work with government agencies supports its Charging+For+All initiative, the company’s commitment to delivering affordable, reliable, and equitable charging across the United States.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company. Volta's unique network of charging stations powers vehicles and drives business growth while accelerating a clean energy future. Volta delivers value to site partners, brands, and consumers by installing charging stations that feature large-format digital advertising screens located steps away from the entrances of popular commercial locations. Retailers can attract and influence foot traffic, advertisers can precisely target audiences, and EV drivers can charge their vehicles seamlessly as they go about their daily routines. Volta's extensive network leverages its proprietary PredictEV® platform, which uses sophisticated behavioral science and machine learning technology to help commercial property owners, cities, and electric utilities plan EV infrastructure intelligently, efficiently, and equitably. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

