Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY), recently announced the appointment of Anastasia Matthews to the role of Vice President – Global Diversity & Inclusion/Corporate Human Resources. In her new role, Matthews is leading Berry’s Executive D&I Council and D&I Global Workgroup in the development and execution of an updated diversity and inclusion strategy. This strategy will seek to advance the company’s commitment to fostering an environment that is inclusive of a broad range of cultures, backgrounds, and experiences represented among its employees, customers, and suppliers.

“We are passionate about and committed to diversity and inclusion because it supports engagement, empathy, innovation, organizational growth and so much more,” said Matthews. “Recognizing the progress we’ve made to date, I look forward to enhancing our commitment to a diverse and inclusive culture where our global workforce feels welcomed, valued, and respected with the space to develop and grow with a focused strategy and measured approach."

Diversity and inclusion are integral to Berry’s leadership, team performance and cohesion, and ability to innovate and maintain a competitive advantage for the future. The appointment of Matthews will help strengthen the company’s role as an advocate for its team members by ensuring all are accepted and have the opportunity to thrive and equally contribute to the success of the company. The updated D&I strategy will incorporate a broad range of team member perspectives, developed through qualitative and quantitative measures, to help create the greatest impact across four key strategic pillars: People and Talent, Community, Culture and Market.

“As an organization, we continually work to ensure that the unique identities, talents, skills, and experiences of our employees are welcomed, respected and fully utilized, not only as an employer of 46,000 people around the globe, but also for the growing expectations of our global customers and other key stakeholders. Anastasia’s appointment to the role of Vice President – Global Diversity & Inclusion/Corporate Human Resources was a natural next step for her and our company, as this position will enable us to continue evolving and shaping a culture of belonging across our global organization,” said Jeff Bennett, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer.

In 2021, Tom Salmon, Berry’s Chief Executive Officer, signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge. CEO Action is the largest business-led initiative to advance DEI in the workplace, founded on a shared belief that diversity, equity, and inclusion is a societal issue, and that collaboration and bold action from the business community - especially CEOs - is vital to driving change at scale.

About Berry Global

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY- E)

