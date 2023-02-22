Informatica (NYSE: INFA),an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Wolfe Research Software Conference in New York

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Hosting group meetings

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT/ 4:05 p.m. ET for approximately 30 minutes

Webcast: investors.informatica.com

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical information. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

