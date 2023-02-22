MACAU, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been awarded a collective total of 97 Stars by 2023 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), maintaining its lead among Macau and Asia’s integrated resorts. FTG honored Melco with a total of 17 Five-Star awards across the Company’s property portfolio that includes City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau and City of Dreams Manila. Markedly, Altira Macau celebrates its 14th successive year as FTG Five-Star award recipient across both Hotel and Spa categories.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco, said, "We thank FTG sincerely for the honors. The accolade highlights Melco’s continued dedication to providing guests with exceptional hospitality across our Hotels, Restaurants and Spas. While pandemic-related challenges have indeed been felt over the past few years, we are ready to welcome back the steady influx of tourists to our global resort properties by further enhancing Melco’s signature culture of service excellence with dedication and commitment. We also anticipate extending our service excellence to more guests from the world over at Melco’s soon-to-open Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean.”

Melco properties and facilities awarded 2023 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Ratings are as follows:

Hotels Restaurants Spas Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau Star Tower, Studio City Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau Zensa Spa, Studio City Altira Macau Pearl Dragon, Studio City Altira Spa, Altira Macau Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila Tenmasa, Altira Macau Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila Ying, Altira Macau Aurora, Altira Macau











About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited



The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ( MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

