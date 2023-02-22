Building on the successful launch of its pickleball program, Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, is expanding its presence in this fast-growing sport through a multi-year agreement as the Official Footwear Sponsor of the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, starting with the 2023 season.

“It was less than a year ago that we launched Skechers Viper Court footwear, and the positive response from the pickleball community of athletes and fans has been phenomenal,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “After the nationally televised attention generated by the Skechers Invitational last summer, it became clear that Skechers needed to be part of the entire tour. It’s a perfect fit as our own pros Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin are PPA athletes, and an incredible opportunity to broaden our presence in the sport as we expand Skechers’ pickleball footwear offering to include new styles in 2023.”

Stops on the PPA Tour will feature activations by Skechers where spectators and athletes can experience and purchase Skechers Viper Court footwear as well as the brand’s off-court styles and apparel. In addition, staff will wear Skechers at all tournaments, and referees will be outfitted in Skechers at select major tournaments.

“Skechers is a partner we are thrilled to link up with because the brand has proven itself to be a committed promoter of the sport of pickleball,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO and commissioner of the PPA Tour. “With the help and marketing outreach commanded by a major global powerhouse brand like Skechers, we look forward to introducing America’s fastest growing sport to new fans and players around the world.”

Skechers kicked off 2022 by signing its first two elite pickleball athletes, Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin, who compete wearing Skechers Pickleball footwear and Skechers-branded apparel. The brand then introduced its pickleball collection at the 2022 US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida in April, and has had a presence at multiple pickleball tournaments across the country.

Skechers pickleball footwear brings signature Skechers comfort and innovation to the court. The Skechers Viper Court provides responsive performance in a breathable, lightweight design. The enhanced grip and stability of the Goodyear® rubber outsole paired with a shock-absorbing Arch Fit® insole deliver comfort and support, match after match. Set to launch in 2023, the Skechers Viper Court Pro is a lighter and faster high-performance pickleball shoe designed for and worn by pros, but also suitable for everyday players looking for stability and a secure platform in their game.

Styles in the Skechers pickleball footwear collection are available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com, as well as key retail partners and specialty shops.

