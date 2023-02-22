Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Mike Safyan, Vice President of Launch, will participate in a panel at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami on February 21st, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The panel will be moderated by Jason Gursky, Managing Director and Equity Analyst at Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Donna Prlich, Chief Marketing Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco on March 6th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The fireside chat will be moderated by Trevor Walsh, Vice President, Equity Research at JMP Securities, LLC.

If interested in attending either of these events, we recommend reaching out to your contact at the conference host to learn more and to register.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

Source: Planet

