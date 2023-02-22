UBS today announced that five advisors in the firm’s Philadelphia D.C. wealth management market have been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2023.

“It is an honor to see our female financial advisors recognized for their hard work and commitment to helping clients,” said Julie Fox, Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. “On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, I want to congratulate each of them for this well-deserved industry achievement.”

The advisors in the Philadelphia D.C. market named to the list are:

Newtown, PA:

Karen+Robbins (CIMA®) joined UBS in 1991 and advises individuals, families and business owners on financial planning and investment matters.

Washington, D.C.:

Karen+Ben-Shlaush (CFP®, CIMA®, CRPC®, CEPA) joined UBS in 2011 and provides financial planning services to individuals, business owners and C-suite executives.

Sandy+Cunningham (CFP®, CIMA®) started her UBS career in 1998, after a successful tenure as an entrepreneur, and advises institutional clients on retirement plans and reserve accounts.

Holidae+Hayes joined UBS in 2009 and worked as an attorney at the Federal Reserve and the Senate Banking Committee prior to her career in financial services.

Toria+Scotto (CFP®, CPWA®) began her UBS career in 2004 and she provides financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families and business owners.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list features 1,697 women who manage almost $2.3 trillion in assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-in-state-women-advisors%2F

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005263/en/