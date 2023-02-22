Returning to Austin for its highly anticipated interactive programming, global digital specialist CI%26amp%3BT ( NYSE:CINT, Financial) today announced Impact+Tomorrow at SXSW 2023. CI&T’s Impact Tomorrow activation is the premier destination for attendees to access mind-shifting perspectives to fuel a digitally efficient future with a series of thought-provoking talks and an interactive lounge experience.

Taking place Tuesday, March 14 at The LINE Hotel in the heart of downtown Austin, Impact Tomorrow’s robust speaker roster features digital luminaries and thought-leaders from Albertsons Companies, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Audi, e.l.f. Beauty, Morgan Stanley, Salesforce, Sonos, Sun Life, YouTube and more. From identifying winning CX formulas and navigating the state of electric vehicle adoption, to decoding cultural trends to drive innovation and much more, panel discussions will tackle the pressing challenges businesses are facing today and provide actionable insights on how to fuel a digitally efficient future.

“It’s always exciting to return to SXSW, the cross section of technology, creativity and culture, where the brightest minds converge, exchange ideas, and explore new ways of thinking about our global ecosystem,” said Bruno Guicardi, President and Co-Founder, CI&T. “As companies are faced with accelerated change, CI&T at its core helps organizations become more digitally efficient to quickly adapt to ever-evolving scenarios. Our incredible line-up of speakers will share valuable insights on how they are staying ahead and fueling the future of business.”

SXSW attendees are also welcome to recharge and network in the Impact Tomorrow lounge throughout the day. Stop by for a caffeine fix, on-the-go bites, street tacos, device charging stations and much more.

CI&T's Impact Tomorrow day of programming is taking place Tuesday, March 14 from 10:00am to 5:00pm CT at the Onyx Ballroom in The LINE Hotel in Austin. This is an official SXSW event open to all badge holders.

The full schedule and speaker lineup can be found here.

About CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT, Financial) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.

