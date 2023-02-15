The HOKA Clifton 9 is back with Less Weight and More Cushion than Ever

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023

The Disruptive Daily Trainer Offers Performance to Empower Every Runner's Journey

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the launch of the new Clifton 9, available today on HOKA.com and at select HOKA retailers worldwide. The ninth iteration of the award-winning Clifton franchise represents a substantial reimagining of HOKA's beloved daily trainer, providing runners of all types the opportunity to enhance their daily mileage.

The new Clifton 9 has shaved four grams of weight, while defying expectations by adding 3mm of stack height to enhance the shoe's legendary light-and-plush ride. The revitalized underfoot experience stems from an all-new and responsive midsole foam and an improved outsole design. Doing away with overlays and hotmelts, the stripped-back upper has been designed with a plusher heel, reflective heel panel, and streamlined tongue.

Enter Running Bliss

Designed for newcomers to the sport as well as seasoned runners who want to enjoy their miles, the Clifton 9 offers the brand's renowned early-stage Meta-rocker for a smooth entry to the gait cycle, and the new compression-molded EVA midsole foam is not only light, but responsive. The gusseted tongue is a centerpiece of a reimagined upper that features recycled mesh material in a lighter package.

"The Clifton is not only one of our most popular products," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Product at HOKA, "It's a gateway to make running more enjoyable and accessible. We think longtime fans and newcomers to the sport will find that balanced, smooth ride so characteristic of a Clifton, but be surprised by how light and responsive our newest version is."

Enjoy Enhanced Smooth

This disruptive daily trainer delivers the perfect combination of soft and light, with a drop of 5mm deriving from a stack height of 29mm in the heel and 24mm in the toe for women's models, and 32mm and 27mm for men's models. Weighing in at 7.3 ounces for a women's size 7 and 8.7 ounces for a men's size 9 (MSRP of $145), the Clifton 9 delivers unparalleled performance for every runner's journey. The Clifton 9 is available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

About HOKA®
HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands
Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has about 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

