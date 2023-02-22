SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that SentinelOne DataSet has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Container Competency status. DataSet offers a complete solution for logging, monitoring, and troubleshooting in container environments, enabling organizations to fully achieve the benefits of cloud, containers, and Kubernetes.

This recognition from AWS differentiates SentinelOne as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized expertise and proven success in delivering solutions for customers looking to build, run and manage their applications on AWS container technologies.

"We are excited to achieve AWS Container Competency status and to continue our efforts in accelerating our customers' cloud journey," said Rajiv Taori, General Manager of the DataSet business at SentinelOne. "Dynamic container environments generate a lot of fast-moving data. Traditional solutions are expensive, difficult to scale, and slow to detect anomalies. DataSet delivers easy scalability and real-time performance at a fraction of the cost. SentinelOne is committed to helping customers efficiently modernize their applications by using containers with the range of powerful tools AWS provides, and this recognition further advances our partnership in delivering customer success."

DataSet seamlessly works with AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and AWS Fargate, continuously collects metrics, events, and logs from the entire stack, surfaces anomalies and uncovers their root causes, so DevOps, SRE, and engineering teams can detect and resolve performance issues faster than ever before.

For more information, visit www.dataset.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

