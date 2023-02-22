Selina Catahoula, New Orleans ready for Mardi Gras

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Selina+Hospitality+PLC ("Selina"), (NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it finished its 4 month renovations on its historical boutique hotel in New Orleans in time for Mardi Gras celebrations. The hotel also added 8 additional keys for a total of 51 guestrooms that includes Standard, Studio, and Suite accommodations.

Located in the Warehouse District, Selina+Catahoula is just a short walk from St. Charles streetcar line, the French Quarter, Bourbon Street, a bustling food scene, and some of the best museums and retail in the region. The building itself is a historic townhouse that has been renovated and transformed into a hotel with on-site features including rooftop terrace, outdoor courtyard, 'Grab & Go' convenience store, and on-site restaurant. Originally built in 1845, Selina Catahoula Hotel is ideal for making the most of New Orleans.

The hotel has recently partnered with Odd+Birds, an award-winning restaurant group with Latin-inspired flavors and a cocktail-forward menu, making it the perfect destination for an intimate dining experience or a city lights viewing from its open-air rooftop bar.

At Selina Catahoula, hospitality is kept casual, cozy, and above all, human. The hotel's approach is not flashy or exclusive, nor is it predictable or contrived. This Mardi Gras, the hotel is offering curated programming, including LIVE music on the rooftop from February 17th through Fat Tuesday and a booth outside of Odd Birds with Selina-branded "Pre-Parade-To-Go-Pouches" on Fat Tuesday. Don't miss out on the excitement - follow Selina Catahoula on Instagram at %40selina_usa and %40oddbirds_nola to stay up-to-date on all the festivities.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 25 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005527r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005527/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.