LINKBANCORP Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. announced the appointment of Dee Bonora as Chief Technology Officer.

LINKBANCORP_Inc_Logo.jpg

As Chief Technology Officer, Bonora will help drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the organization. With 25 years of technology and software engineering experience within the banking and other industries, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the Company.

"We are thrilled to have Dee join the team," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "Dee's experience, leadership and knowledge will help us continue to improve business functionalities and client experience and drive a digitally-focused and technologically innovative centered organization."

Commenting on what drew her to LINKBANK, Bonora explained that she is excited about the culture and innovation of a growing organization focused on positively impacting lives.

Bonora resides in Lewisberry, PA with her husband and son. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Business Information Systems from Shippensburg University. She serves on the Harrisburg University IT Board of Advisors and is passionate about supporting Women in STEM and Girls in STEM programs.

About LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits, and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH14799&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkbancorp-appoints-chief-technology-officer-301747625.html

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH14799&Transmission_Id=202302150945PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH14799&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.