GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Castellum proposes Louise Richnau and Ann-Louise Lökholm-Klasson to be elected as new members of the Board of Directors of Castellum. Per Berggren (Chair of the Board), Anna-Karin Celsing, Henrik Käll, Joacim Sjöberg and Leiv Synnes are proposed for re-election.

Louise Richnau was born in 1966 and has a Master of Science in Engineering from KTH and CEFA and CESGA certificates and has worked in the real estate sector for the last 30 years covering investments, transactions, financing, establishment of new business areas, and sustainability issues. Louise Richnau has previous experience from AP-fonderna (1-3), operating in a listed environment (Drott Riks AB) and most recently from the partner owned financial advisor, Nordanö. Louise Richnau has also been responsible for the establishment of Brunswick Real Estate Capital, the first Nordic institutional real estate credit fund (today Niam Credit), which she left in 2019. Today, Louise Richnau works in her own company, primarily with her own investments, often in an advisory capacity or board assignments. Louise Richnau is also a board member of STING's (Stockholm Innovation & Growth) funds, Sunna Group et al.

Ann-Louise Lökholm-Klasson was born in 1971 and has been the CEO of Sweco Sverige AB since 2018. Sweco is the leading engineering and architecture consultancy firm in Europe, with more than 6,000 experts in social development in Sweden. Ann-Louise has a background of being manager and leader at Ericsson and has held various senior positions within the Sweco Group. Among other things, she has been responsible for acquisition integration, thereby leading the integration of several acquisitions. She has also been a manager for facility and installation services in real estate, as well as architectural services, and thus possesses knowledge of how digital services to real estate companies can lead to lower carbon footprints, more efficient use of buildings and lower management costs. Ann-Louise sits on the Board of Innovation Businesses, Bemsiq and has previously served on the Board of the Swedish Green Building Council from 2014–2019.

The Nomination Committee consists of Ralf Spann appointed by Akelius Residential Property AB (publ), Patrik Tillman appointed by M2 Asset Management AB and M2 Capital Management AB, Helen Fasth Gillstedt (Chair of the Nomination Committee) appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder, Johannes Wingborg appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning AB (publ), and Per Berggren (Chair of the Board).

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal for resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2023, including its statement and the account on how the Nomination Committee has conducted its work, together with further information about the proposed Board members, will be available on the Company's website no later than in conjunction with the publishing of the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

