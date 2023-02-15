CAP-XX launches ultra-thin 3V, 750mF prismatic supercapacitor for space-constrained IoT and batteryless devices

The 3V ultra-thin prismatic supercap packs 23% more energy than a same-size 2.7V supercap, and can complement 3V coin cell batteries, replace bulky 3V cylindrical supercaps to save space, or replace batteries using energy harvesting to charge sustainable batteryless devices

SYDNEY, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAP-XX (

LSE:CPX, Financial), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical, and Lithium-Ion supercapacitors, has launched its DMV750 ultra-thin 2.2mm prismatic 3V supercapacitor to provide high performance for IoT, medical and other space-constrained and mission-critical electronic devices.

This multi-purpose 3V prismatic supercap can support the industry's common 3V coin cell battery to extend its life and functionality, replace a bulky 3V cylindrical supercap to save design space, or replace batteries altogether when micro energy harvesting can extract enough solar, vibration, RF or other environmental energy to charge the ultra-efficient supercapacitor in sustainable batteryless devices.

Packing 23% more energy than a 2.7-volt supercap in the same size package, the 3V, DMV750 supercap provides high peak pulse power to enable either batteryless or more battery-efficient applications. It measures 21 x 14 x 2.2 millimetres, operating from -20°C to +85°C.

"It's estimated that over 5 billion 3V coin cell batteries and 12 billion IoT devices are sold annually," explained Anthony Kongats, CEO at CAP-XX. "While not all devices require a supercapacitor, many would benefit from our powerful DMV750 supercapacitor to store and release the energy needed for peak power functions like data transmission."

3-Volt DMV750 applications include:

  • Energy harvesting for remote wireless sensors, wireless HVAC sensors and actuators
  • Asset tracking
  • RTC and memory backup power
  • Peak load shaving when configured in parallel with a 3V coin cell battery, like the CR2032

Kongats continued, "Our DMV750 ultra-thin 3V supercap provides engineers with multiple options to overcome power delivery challenges in space-constrained, mission-critical, sustainable electronic devices."

Samples are available for $4.95 - $15, depending on quantity ordered: https://www.cap-xx.com/product/dmv3n3r0v754m2dta0/ For production quantities, contact [email protected].

Supercapacitors handle peak power events, supporting batteries and energy harvesters configured to provide low-power current at maximum efficiency. This allows designers to use smaller, cheaper, low-power batteries and extend their run-time and cycle life, or use intermittent ambient energy sources like solar photovoltaic.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX is the leader in the design and manufacture of supercapacitors, including ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical and hybrid (lithium-ion capacitors), for managing burst power, micro energy harvesting and backup power needs in portable and IoT devices. CAP-XX also offers large, powerful supercapacitor modules for engine start and other microgrid/grid/power correction applications up to 2000V. CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical and hybrid supercapacitors are manufactured in China and the USA. The company's strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 11 patent families. CAP-XX's ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are critical. Visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email [email protected].

